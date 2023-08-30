92 Q
Tory Lanez Appeal Hearing Date Released

Published on August 30, 2023

After being sentenced to in years in prison for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, a formal appeal for Tory Lanez has been set!  n appeal hearing for Tory Lanez has finally been scheduled. Many supporters were waiting on his lawyer Baez to submit his appeal while being spotted vacationing in Italy, however he said that the appeals process was held up as they were waiting for official transcripts to be completed.

It looks like everything is complete now because the hearing has been scheduled for September 5th and will determine whether Tory  will be freed on bail pending his appeal.

