Suspect Arrested In Fatal Hit-And-Run That Claimed The Life Of 88-Year-Old Woman In Northwest Baltimore

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

A woman who saw her truck on the news following a deadly hit-and-run collision in Northwest Baltimore led police to the suspected killer: her boyfriend, police revealed.

According to charging documents obtained by CBS Baltimore, police arrested 56-year-old Tony Edmonds, of North Carolina, for reportedly driving away from a crash that killed 88-year-old Barbara Logan on August 14.

The collision happened at the intersection of Liberty Heights Avenue and Callaway Avenue around 5:20 p.m. on Aug. 14. Police said the owner of the vehicle walked into the police station in Northwest Baltimore to tell officers that she had been assisting a friend when her live-in boyfriend, Edmonds, came looking for her.

She shared with officers that Edmonds all of a sudden said, “I got to go. I got to go. I need to get out of here.” The woman and Edmonds share a home in North Carolina.

Law enforcement officials began looking for the truck at their home in North Carolina but were unable to locate it.Officials later learned the vehicle was in a garage in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.

The woman later reached out and told investigators that she and Edmonds would return to Baltimore for a voluntary interview, per court records.

Charging documents revealed that Edmonds spoke to police and told them that he was alone in the truck at the time of the collision that occurred after he drove through a light that he believed to be green at the time.

He added that he did not see Logan’s ‘car until it was too late. After the collision, Edmonds became scared and left the area.

Edmonds has been charged with criminal neglect.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE NEWS…