92 Q
Listen Live
Local

Michael Oher Greets Fans At Book Signing In Baltimore

Published on August 22, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers

Source: George Gojkovich / Getty

Michael Oher held a book signing at The Ivy, a local bookshop in Baltimore.

At the ticketed event each person received a copy of his book ‘When Your Back’s Against The Wall” and got a chance to speak to Oher one-on-one.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Oher’s name has been making headlines surrounding the conservatorship with the Tuohys.

Recently, Oher claimed he found out his adoption was actually a conservatorship, and he is now suing the Tuohys to end the conservatorship. He also says he never saw a profit from the movie “The Blind Side,” which was based on his football journey with the Tuohys.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

READ MORE NEWS…

Tuohy Family Responds To Michael Oher’s ‘The Blind Side’ Allegations, Says He Threatened Them

Michael Oher Claims ‘Blind Side’ Adoption Was A Lie, Petitions Court

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close