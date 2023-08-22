Michael Oher Greets Fans At Book Signing In Baltimore

Michael Oher held a book signing at The Ivy, a local bookshop in Baltimore.
At the ticketed event each person received a copy of his book ‘When Your Back’s Against The Wall” and got a chance to speak to Oher one-on-one.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Oher’s name has been making headlines surrounding the conservatorship with the Tuohys.
Recently, Oher claimed he found out his adoption was actually a conservatorship, and he is now suing the Tuohys to end the conservatorship. He also says he never saw a profit from the movie “The Blind Side,” which was based on his football journey with the Tuohys.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Tuohy Family Responds To Michael Oher’s ‘The Blind Side’ Allegations, Says He Threatened Them
Michael Oher Claims ‘Blind Side’ Adoption Was A Lie, Petitions Court
-
Rapper Magoo Passes Away At Age 50
-
It’s Over: Sources Say Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Split
-
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
-
Plies tells Britney Spears ‘Send me a sign’ Amid Spears Divorce
-
Usher & Keke Palmer Get Together In New Single “Boyfriend”
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Tory Lanez Gets 10 Years, Twitter Gets Loose With Jokes
-
NeNe Leakes Points at Deceased Ex-Husband For Boutique Lawsuit [LISTEN]