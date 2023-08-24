Lauryn Hill Announces 25th Anniversary Tour

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

This is for all of the Lauryn Hill fans across the globe! The singer announced the 25th anniversary tour of her classic debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which will include 17 cities and performances from The Fugees.

Tour cities include Chicago, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Sydney (Australia). However, there’s a rumor circulating that The Fugees will only be performing in the U.S. cities due to bandmate Pras Michel’s legal issues. The rapper was convicted on ten felony charges related to international conspiracy against the U.S. Government. His attorney plans to appeal the verdict.

According to reports, Lauryn Hill has described The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill has a love letter to her parents, teachers, family, and loves:

“I wrote love songs and protest songs— (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale for the general public on Friday, August 25.