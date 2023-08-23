Nia Long Wants Full Parental Custody of Son with Ime Udoka

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Following a very public cheating scandal with her ex-fiance, Ime Udoka, Nia Long wants the court to grant her full parental custody of the son they share together.

According to reports, Nia Long submitted documents to the court requesting it give her full physical and legal custody of Kez, the former couple’s 11 year-old son. She’s also seeking for her ex-fiance to pay for all of her legal fees and have visitation rights. The NBA coach has yet to comment publicly on the custody battle, and the judge has yet to make any rulings.

The former couple was together for 13 years and was engaged back in 2015, although they never officially married. Udoka became romantically involved in a public affair with a former Boston Celtics employee and was fired as head coach for breach of policy. He was later hired as the new head coach for the Houston Rockets.

According to reports, Udoka and the woman he had the affair with are no longer together, and Nia Long has been spotted without her engagement ring, sharing sneak peeks of a new apartment on her social media platforms.