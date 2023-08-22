Wendy Williams Allegedly Opens Secret Bank Account

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Wendy Williams may be gearing up to take matters into her own hands when it comes to her financial issues.

According to reports, Wendy has allegedly opened a secret bank account to try and regain control of her fortune. Last year, Wells Fargo froze Wendy’s accounts after her financial adviser told the bank that she was of “unsound mind.” Wells Fargo also suspected that the entertainer was either suffering from dementia, under the influence, or being financially exploited, resulting in Wendy being placed under guardianship. She has since been banned from accessing $20 million of her money.

However, a source close to Wendy says she doesn’t even know how to use the new bank account and refuses to accept checks. Reports also claim that she’s been trying to sell some of her personal items to friends.