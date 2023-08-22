Wendy Williams Allegedly Opens Secret Bank Account

Wendy Williams may be gearing up to take matters into her own hands when it comes to her financial issues.
According to reports, Wendy has allegedly opened a secret bank account to try and regain control of her fortune. Last year, Wells Fargo froze Wendy’s accounts after her financial adviser told the bank that she was of “unsound mind.” Wells Fargo also suspected that the entertainer was either suffering from dementia, under the influence, or being financially exploited, resulting in Wendy being placed under guardianship. She has since been banned from accessing $20 million of her money.
However, a source close to Wendy says she doesn’t even know how to use the new bank account and refuses to accept checks. Reports also claim that she’s been trying to sell some of her personal items to friends.
-
Rapper Magoo Passes Away At Age 50
-
It’s Over: Sources Say Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Split
-
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
-
Plies tells Britney Spears ‘Send me a sign’ Amid Spears Divorce
-
Usher & Keke Palmer Get Together In New Single “Boyfriend”
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Tory Lanez Gets 10 Years, Twitter Gets Loose With Jokes
-
NeNe Leakes Points at Deceased Ex-Husband For Boutique Lawsuit [LISTEN]