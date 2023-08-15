Former Ravens RB Alex Collins Passes Away At 28

Monday night it was revealed that former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins passed away at the age of 28 in a motorcycle accident on Sunday night.
TMZ reports,
Authorities say his 2004 Suzuki GSX-R600K bike collided with the side of a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban that had appeared to turn in front of him on a busy road in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. at around 10:20 PM.
According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck was so violent, Collins was thrown from his motorcycle … and later pronounced dead on the scene. Collins’ bike left in pieces in the middle of the street, officials say the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation … though they added the driver of the SUV did remain on scene and was cooperative.
-
Rapper Magoo Passes Away At Age 50
-
Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
-
Congrats: Ciara & Russell Wilson Expecting Another Baby
-
Nicki Minaj Makes History as First Female Operator in Call of Duty
-
Divas Battle Royal: 10 Most Memorable Beefs Between Female Musicians
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Gov. Wes Moore Declares 'Beyonce Day' In Maryland
-
Tory Lanez Gets 10 Years, Twitter Gets Loose With Jokes