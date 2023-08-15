Listen Live
Former Ravens RB Alex Collins Passes Away At 28

Published on August 15, 2023

New Orleans Saints v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Monday night it was revealed that former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins passed away at the age of 28 in a motorcycle accident on Sunday night.

TMZ reports,

Authorities say his 2004 Suzuki GSX-R600K bike collided with the side of a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban that had appeared to turn in front of him on a busy road in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. at around 10:20 PM.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck was so violent, Collins was thrown from his motorcycle … and later pronounced dead on the scene. Collins’ bike left in pieces in the middle of the street, officials say the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation … though they added the driver of the SUV did remain on scene and was cooperative.

