Former Ravens RB Alex Collins Passes Away At 28

Monday night it was revealed that former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins passed away at the age of 28 in a motorcycle accident on Sunday night.

TMZ reports,

Authorities say his 2004 Suzuki GSX-R600K bike collided with the side of a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban that had appeared to turn in front of him on a busy road in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. at around 10:20 PM.