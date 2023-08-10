Mario Receives Backlash For Allegedly Writing Letter In Support Of Tory Lanez

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Before Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, we learned there were about 70 letters sent to the judge in support of Tory. One of the letters we first learned about was from fellow rapper Iggy Azalea and now sources say singer Mario was also one of the many letters supporting Tory. The letter allegedly written by Mario to the judge appears to speak on Tory’s work ethic, family, and more.

While Mario immediately received a ton of backlash for the alleged letter, this shouldn’t come as a surprise considering Mario recently defended his decision to work with Tory on a song.