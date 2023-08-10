Listen Live
Rihanna Reportedly Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Published on August 10, 2023

It looks like baby RZA has a new sister! It has been reported that Rihanna gave birth to her second child this time a baby girl. Nothing has  been confirmed by either parents Rihanna or A$AP and we probably won’t get much of an update considering hey didn’t even reveal their son’s name until around his first birthday. Either way If it’s true welcome to the world  niece.

