Baltimore Youthworks Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary!

Baltimore City Youthworks program is celebrating its 50th-year anniversary.
“We don’t get here by ourselves,” said S. Rasheem, Senior Program Manager at Youthworks. “We are at 50 years because someone else did 10 years and someone else served the program for five years or seven years or eight years.”
Youthworks is a collaboration between the Baltimore City government and local businesses.
The program provides summer job opportunities to young people between the ages of 14 to 21. Opportunities range from tech and design to finance.
In 2023, the program has offered nearly 8,000 jobs from more than 500 employers for young people across the city.
To mark its 50th year, Youthworks is now expanding by providing jobs all year around. Additionally, Mayor Brandon Scott will help celebrate the major milestone by unveiling a Youthworks 50th-anniversary mural.
