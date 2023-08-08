Kelly Rowland Set To Headline Artscape 2023 In Baltimore

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Artscape is back and bringing a vibe to the city! Just announced Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Rowland, will be headlining along with guitarist Nile Rodgers & Chic. Per usual Artscape is a free arts festival in Baltimore put on by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts and an iconic event for the city. Artscape happening the weekend of September 22 to September 24 will take place in the Bolton Hill and Mount Royal neighborhoods of Baltimore and expanding across North Avenue into the Station North Arts & Entertainment District.

Artscape 2023 will have four outdoor performing stages, including the newly added “North of North” stage, Kelly Rowland has been named the headliner for Friday evening of the Festival