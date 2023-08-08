Listen Live
Persia's Picks

Travis Scott Announces Circus Maximus Tour

Published on August 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Ksubi x Travis Scott Collaboration

Source: Courtesy of Ksubi / Courtesy of Ksubi

Utopia is hitting the road! Travis Scott will be officially heading on tour for his Circus Maximus Tour to promote his Utopia album. Travis will be stopping through through Philly, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Houston, and more cities from September through November, this fall. The Circus Maximus Tour will be his first time doing it big like this since the Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour in 2018-19.

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close