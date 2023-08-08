Travis Scott Announces Circus Maximus Tour

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Utopia is hitting the road! Travis Scott will be officially heading on tour for his Circus Maximus Tour to promote his Utopia album. Travis will be stopping through through Philly, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Houston, and more cities from September through November, this fall. The Circus Maximus Tour will be his first time doing it big like this since the Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour in 2018-19.