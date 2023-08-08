Travis Scott Announces Circus Maximus Tour

Utopia is hitting the road! Travis Scott will be officially heading on tour for his Circus Maximus Tour to promote his Utopia album. Travis will be stopping through through Philly, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Houston, and more cities from September through November, this fall. The Circus Maximus Tour will be his first time doing it big like this since the Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour in 2018-19.
-
Tina Knowles Files For Divorce From Husband Richard Lawson After 8 Years
-
Baltimore City Low-Income Public Housing Program To Start Accepting New Applicants
-
Nicki Minaj Makes History as First Female Operator in Call of Duty
-
Nicki Minaj Victim Of Another Squatting Incident
-
Hitmaka!: Songs You Didn't Know Were Produced or Written by Yung Berg
-
Divas Battle Royal: 10 Most Memorable Beefs Between Female Musicians
-
Remembering ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud As A Loving, Humorous, & Beautiful Human [Gallery]
-
Racist Louisville Woman Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison For Terrorizing Interracial Couple