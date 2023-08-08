Gov. Wes Moore Catches Touchdown Pass From Ravens QB Lamar Jackson During Training Camp

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore visited Ravens’ training camp on Monday in Owings Mills, joined by First Lady Dawn Moore, his son, and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller.
“Football season is right around the corner, Maryland! Loved chopping it up with the @Ravens at training camp today,” Moore said on social media. “Our team is putting in the work and we can’t wait for them to take the field for another outstanding season.”
The governor is a big Ravens fan and met some of the players including Odell Beckham Jr. He even caught a touchdown pass from Jackson!
Check out the video below:
