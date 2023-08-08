Congrats: Ciara & Russell Wilson Expecting Another Baby

A new baby is on the way for the Wilson’s! On Tuesday, Ciara & Russell Wilson revealed they’re expecting baby number 3 and the 4th for Ciara. The couple shared the news in a video of Ciara dancing via Instagram, filmed by the NFL star on the couple’s anniversary trip.
“You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib” 🥰😘❤️
Congrats on baby #3!
