Kandi, Brian Moreland & Todd Tucker Talks The Wiz Returning To The Stage With The AM Clique! [WATCH]

For the first time in 40 years, The Wiz is returning to stages across the country in an all-new Broadway-bound tour.
The tour begins in The Wiz’s original home city of Baltimore, where the show made its world premiere 50 years ago.
Kandi, Brian Moreland & Todd Tucker all dropped by The AM Clique to discuss how the show came to life, the cast and what people attending can expect.
Check out the full interview below:
