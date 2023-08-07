Gov. Wes Moore Declares ‘Beyonce Day’ In Maryland

The Beyhive was graced with the Queen Beyoncé at FedEx Field in Landover & in honor of her presence Gov. Wes Moore made a proclamation. Gov. Moore proclaimed that Aug. 6, 2023, be recognized as “Beyonce Day” in Maryland. The Governor didn’t just do it in a regular way he did it in the best way, the Bey way!
“Beyonce Knowles-Carter has not only captivated the world with her irreplaceable talent, she continues to ring the alarm about putting love on top. From BeyGood’s Black Parade, traveling across more than 10 cities to support small businesses to her advocacy, her social justice and freedom, Beyonce has shown us that using one’s platform can truly make a difference. It is my joy to extend a warm Maryland welcome to Beyonce as she graces us with her presence at FedEx Field in Landover.”
-
Report: LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Tina Knowles Files For Divorce From Husband Richard Lawson After 8 Years
-
Baltimore City Low-Income Public Housing Program To Start Accepting New Applicants
-
Nicki Minaj Victim Of Another Squatting Incident
-
Nicki Minaj Makes History as First Female Operator in Call of Duty
-
Hitmaka!: Songs You Didn't Know Were Produced or Written by Yung Berg
-
Divas Battle Royal: 10 Most Memorable Beefs Between Female Musicians
-
Remembering ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud As A Loving, Humorous, & Beautiful Human [Gallery]