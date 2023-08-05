Mega Millions Rises To $1.55 Billion After No Winner Friday

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Another day and one less billionaire, however there is still big money up for grabs! Friday nights $1.35 billion jackpot went untouched again which means the money has climbed to now an estimated $1.55 billion. next drawing Tuesday night. The $1.55 billion prize would be for a sole winner who chooses the annuity option with payment stretched over 30 years. You can also opt for a lump sum payment, which would be an estimated $757.2 million on Tuesday.

The numbers drawn Friday night were: 11, 30, 45, 52, 56 and the gold ball 20.