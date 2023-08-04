Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs To $1.35 Billion

Billionaire status could be happening in Baltimore!! Mega Millions’ is now mega billion.. The jackpot is Friday night and sits at an estimated $1.35 billion. This is now the second largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the fourth largest in U.S. lotto history next o the Powerball jackpots.
The estimated cash payout for the top prize is $659.5 million. The previous four $1 billion Mega Million jackpots were won in 2018, 2021, 2022 and January 2023.
