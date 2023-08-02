Former Dancers Sue Lizzo for Sexual Harassment

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo is facing some serious allegations from three former dancers who are accusing her, as well as her production company and dance captain of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, August 1, in the Los Angeles County Superior Court by plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez. The lawsuit claims that the women were pressured to touch and interact with nude performers while at a club in Amsterdam. Davis also claims to have been fired by Lizzo, after the singer body shamed her for gaining weight.

More specifically, the lawsuit claims that after one of Lizzo’s shows in Amsterdam, Lizzo and her team attended a sexually-themed club where “Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers.” Lizzo allegedly led a chant pressuring Davis to touch one of the female performer’s breasts. Davis was fired in May after recording a meeting during which Lizzo had given the dancers’ notes about their performances. Williams was fired after a workplace confrontation with the singer. According to the suit, Rodriguez ultimately resigned.

The three dancers are making several other allegations against Lizzo, her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and Shirlene Quigley, captain of the performer’s dance team, including racial and religious harassment, disability discrimination, assault, and false imprisonment.

The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages for unpaid wages and loss of earnings and compensation for emotional distress. Lizzo has yet to comment publicly on the lawsuit.