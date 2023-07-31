Future Loses Child Support Suit Against Ex Brittni Mealy

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Future will now have to pay his ex-girlfriend, Brittni Mealy, $5,000 in child support for the care of their 10 year-old son, Prince.

A judge ruled in favor of Mealy, after it was revealed that Future brings in about $30,000 in income monthly, while Mealy, makes about $14,000 monthly.

According to reports, Mealy filed a petition with the court to raise the child support payments, as Future has been paying her $3,000 every month since 2014. In the filing, Mealy claims that future does not exercise his custody rights in terms of time spent with their son, and often fails to show up during his custody time. This results in Mealy dishing out more cash for childcare. She also informed the court that Future has not maintained dental insurance for Prince.

Future initially opposed the request for increased child support, claiming that he has “consistently and timely paid his child support obligation.” In response to him failing to meet custody time requirements, Future says that he “is currently employed in the entertainment industry and same employ requires that he engage in substantial travel and [that] his hours of employ vary based upon his employment requirements.”

However, Future did admit to not securing dental insurance for Prince, but that he was “handling the matter.” He requested for the suit to be dismissed altogether, but after hearing the evidence, the judge ruled in favor of Mealy and increased child support payments by $2,000 stating that, an increase was needed “due to substantial change in the income and financial status of the Father.”