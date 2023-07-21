Cardi B Asks Tasha K’s Husband To Provide List Of His Assets To Settle Debt

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It seems Cardi B is leaving no stone unturned to collect from Tasha K. She has now asked Tasha’s husband to provide a list of his assets.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Bronx native’s legal team is working overtime to ensure the YouTube personality pays her tab. The media outlet obtained court documents relating to Bardi’s legal win over Tasha K (LaTasha Kebe). On July 18 her lawyers submitted a “subpoena duces tecum” (Latin for “you shall bring with you”); a type of subpoena that requires the witness to produce a document or documents pertinent to a proceeding. This order allows Cardi B, via her legal representation, to review Cheickna Kebe’s financial assets on Monday, August 7 in Miami.

“The examination may continue from day to day until completed,” the documentation reads. “If the examinee receives this notice less than 14 days prior to the scheduled examination date, the examination will be rescheduled upon timely request to a mutually agreeable time.” In essence the review of Kebe’s assets could take more than a day to complete. Additionally, the review will be captured on tape (“The examination is pursuant to Bankruptcy Rule 2004 and Local Rule 2004-1, and will be recorded by video and/or stenographic means before a court reporter or any officer duly authorized.”).

On January, 24 2022 Cardi B was awarded a judgement against Tasha K for starting “malicious campaign” against the rapper with false rumors. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was issued a verdict and was awarded $1.25 million in damages. Further proceedings brought the total fine against Kebe to $3.82 million. Tasha K has yet to acknowledge the subpoena.

You can read the filing below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

