Young Thug Denied Bond For Third Time

Well it looks like Young Thug is staying in jail after his bond was denied once again on Friday. During Thug’s court hearing his lawyers said that he has maintained employment by releasing an album while in jail and brought up previous health concerns. They described him as “languishing” in jail. However despite Young Thug meeting some of the conditions for release on bond, the judge said that he is still concerned about his influence, which was the argument brought by prosecutors as the reason for denial.
-
Lil Durk Released After Spending A Week In The Hospital For Dehydration
-
Lil Durk Cancels "Sorry For The Drought" Tour & Rolling Loud Performances Amid Health Concerns
-
Real Housewives Of Potomac Cast Members Involved In Insane Fight At DC Restaurant
-
G-Herbo Agrees To Plead Guilty In Wire Fraud & Identity Theft Case, Faces Up To 20 Years In Prison
-
Report: Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Allegedly Passed Away
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
Baltimore-Native & LSU Star, Angel Reese, To Throw Ceremonial First Pitch At Tuesday's Orioles Game
-
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He's Expecting A Child