Young Thug Denied Bond For Third Time

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Well it looks like Young Thug is staying in jail after his bond was denied once again on Friday. During Thug’s court hearing his lawyers said that he has maintained employment by releasing an album while in jail and brought up previous health concerns. They described him as “languishing” in jail. However despite Young Thug meeting some of the conditions for release on bond, the judge said that he is still concerned about his influence, which was the argument brought by prosecutors as the reason for denial.