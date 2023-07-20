92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like Tekashi 6ix9ine’s rattish reputation is following him outside of the continental United States as the Hip-Hop pariah is finding out he’s not welcome out in Puerto Rico.

A few months after having himself a grand old time down in Mexico, Tekashi was readying to take his talents to Puerto Rico only to have police warn him that he should keep his distance from the U.S. commonwealth as heads out there are ready to dig a grave for the “Gummo” rapper. Tekashi was set to take part in Univisión’s Youth Awards at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico today (July 20), but it seems like Tekashi might want to rethink his visit.

According to Elvocero, police asked Univisión to remove the disgraced rapper from their ticket after execs from the Univisión Network asked police to look into the death threats Tekashi was getting. While authorities wouldn’t confirm that the threats were legit or bogus, they did inform them that they wouldn’t be able to protect Tekashi should he decide to travel to Puerto Rico for the Youth Awards. In other words, Tekashi’s on his own out there, b.

Still, police said they will try their best to implement a plan of protection should Tekashi touchdown on the island. What that plan will consist of is anyone’s guess, but we’re not sure Tekashi should risk it, especially after he had some choice words for Fat Joe just last year.

He even took to his IG page to promote his appearance at the Youth Awards yesterday.

Looks like the half-Puerto Rican, half-Mexican rapper has a choice to make: Get that bag in Puerto Rico and possibly end up in a bag or just stay his ass in the U.S.

Like Black Sheep once said, “The choice is yooouurrss!”

What do y’all think? Should Tekashi 6ix9ine risk it for a pay day? Let us know in the comments section below.

Puerto Rican Police Warn Tekashi 6ix9ine That They Can’t Protect Him If He Goes To PR was originally published on hiphopwired.com