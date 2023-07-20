Ice Spice Speaks On Her Relationship With “Coach” Drake & “Queen” Nicki Minaj

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

For a minute there it was rumored that Drake was trying to sabotage Ice Spice’s career for not letting him smash, but apparently he’s been a mentor to the up-and-coming rapper along with his former Young Money alumni, Nicki Minaj.

During an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s Up Next, the “In Ha Mood” rapper opened up about her relationship with both Drizzy and Nicki with whom she’s already collaborated on two songs. With her ascension in the rap game and growing popularity, it would make sense that Nicki would take her under her wing as she herself experienced a similar meteoric rise to stardom. And Ice Spice has no problem listening to her new big sis saying, “I feel like I am absorbing advice from her and learning from her and stuff. And she’ll tell me, ‘Learn from my mistake, do this or don’t do that,’ or whatever. And I just really pay attention to what she’s saying. Because if there’s anyone I’m going to listen to it’s the queen.”

Damn right you’ll be taking advice from the Queen rapper. She knows what she’s doing and how to do it.

As for how she gets along with Drake, it seems like rumors of her not letting him smash were blown way out of proportion, and they actually have a pretty good relationship (though they don’t have a record together).

“We talk all the time and we’re always just laughing about some things that go on. And I’ll ask him, ‘What should I do with this? Or how’d you go about this? Or did you ever experience that?’ And he’ll… I’m not going to give real examples, but… he’ll tell me, ‘I did this and you should do that too, because you can.’ And I’ll be like, ‘You’re right. Period. I’m going to do that.’ It’s like coach vibes.”

“Coach” Drake ain’t dumb. He knows what he’s doing. We’ll leave it at that.

Given that she has a pretty good relationship with both Drake and Nicki Minaj, we just hope for her sake she isn’t roped into the drama that both superstars have with their fellow rap peers such as Latto, Cardi B and Pusha T. Imagine Ice Spice going back and forth with any of those rappers? Could get ugly. Just sayin’.

Hopefully Ice Spice continues to grow and make new friendships amongst her rap peers as we all know how hard it is in the game for female rappers to get along. We don’t wanna see her trip into the pitfalls of unnecessary rap beefs. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think of Ice Spice’s relationship with Nicki Minaj and Drake? Let us know in the comments section below.

Ice Spice Speaks On Her Relationship With “Coach” Drake & “Queen” Nicki Minaj was originally published on hiphopwired.com