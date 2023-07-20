Lil Wayne, Mario & Tyga Link Up For A New Project

Oh we’re bringing the early 2000’s back!!! It looks like Bmore’s own Mario, Lil Wayne & Tyga linked up for a video shoot Sources say the music video is for Mario’s song “Main One,” which features both Weezy and Tyga on the track. The song doesn’t officially drop until Friday, July 21st so we may be get visuals the same day too!
