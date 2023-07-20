Listen Live
Lil Wayne, Mario & Tyga Link Up For A New Project

Published on July 20, 2023

Mario

Source: Pharoh Martin / Radio One

Oh we're bringing the early 2000's back!!! It looks like Bmore's own Mario, Lil Wayne & Tyga linked up for a video shoot Sources say the music video is for Mario's song "Main One," which features both Weezy and Tyga on the track. The song doesn't officially drop until  Friday, July 21st so we may be get visuals the same day too!

