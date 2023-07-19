Gov. Wes Moore Featured In September Issue Of Vogue

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is heading to the pages of Vogue! Our Governor will be grabbing a feature in the magazine for the rising Democratic star along with his wife Dawn, who were interviewed by Vogue Deputy Editor Taylor Antrim for the September 2023 issue. Reports say topics ranged from the couple’s elopement in Las Vegas, their exercise routines, how Wes Moore builds trust with Republicans and more.

CHECK OUT THE INTERVIEW & SNEAK PEEK HERE