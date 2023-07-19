Listen Live
Persia's Picks

$4 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Baltimore

Published on July 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Christmas Cash

Source: Christmas Cash / Christmas Cash

 

Someone in Baltimore is $4 million richer after last night’s Mega Millions drawing!  The customer bought the ticket in Downtown Baltimore at Lobby Shop on North Charles Street. The lucky winner actually got the $1 million second-tier prize, but since they spent an extra dollar to add the “Megaplier,” that quadrupled the winnings. Check your tickets, Last night’s winning numbers were 19, 22, 31, 37 and 54.

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close