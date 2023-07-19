$4 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Baltimore

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Someone in Baltimore is $4 million richer after last night’s Mega Millions drawing! The customer bought the ticket in Downtown Baltimore at Lobby Shop on North Charles Street. The lucky winner actually got the $1 million second-tier prize, but since they spent an extra dollar to add the “Megaplier,” that quadrupled the winnings. Check your tickets, Last night’s winning numbers were 19, 22, 31, 37 and 54.