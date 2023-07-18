Listen Live
Post Malone To Perform A Free Show In New York

Published on July 18, 2023

Post Malone is busy putting in that work for his fans! As he is gearing up for his upcoming album, “AUSTIN,” he is on his “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour and now he’s about to give fans a free show. The concert will happen in the middle of Times Square in New York City. This makes Post Malone  the first artist to perform on a brand-new, permanent stage installed at Times Square. It all goes down At 5 PM ET today at the TXS stage.

