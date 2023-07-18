Angel Reese To Be Honored With Key To The City Of Baltimore

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore’s own Angel Reese will be honored with the key of the city of Baltimore Tuesday at 4:30pm! Angel Reese, has made her rounds around the city over the past few days getting Randallstown basketball court dedicated to her and now she will receive the Key to the City today. Angel who led the women’s LSU team to victory was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four this year, so it’s only right she’s MOP in her city too! Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced that Reese will be honored at the Baltimore City Hall Rotunda.