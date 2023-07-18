Powerball Jackpot Is Now $1 Billion After No Winner Monday

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Oh we talking billionaire status now! The Powerball jackpot has now spiked to $1 billion for the third time in the game’s history after there was no winner during Monday night’s drawing. So let’s talk about what your bank account could looking like.. If this time there is a lucky winner during the drawing Wednesday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $516.8 million, both before taxes of course.