Big Kids Only: Surround Yourself With Barbiecore With These Summertime Sips

Next Friday (July 21), folks of all ages who grew up as fans of Barbie will gather in theaters nationwide and around the world to take in the first live-action film of the franchise. To help our big kids prepare to enter into their Barbiecore era, we’re featuring a selection of summertime sips below.

Before we launch into this quick roundup, the upcoming Barbie release is one of the most anticipated films of the summer for a variety of reasons. Barbie, the popular doll brand manufactured by Mattel, Inc., has been around since 1959 and continues to occupy an important space for longtime fans of the brand.

Over the decades, Barbie has materialized far beyond the fashion doll line and morphed into a huge franchise spanning television shows, video games, and more. Also notable is the makers of Barbie embracing diversity and presenting their characters as well-rounded people with their own unique dreams and ambitions. Those core tenets of what Barbie has come to represent definitely add to the lore of Barbiecore.

The upcoming Barbie film, directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie in the titular role with Ryan Gosling playing Ken. Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell are also part of the star-studded cast.

The term Barbiecore is seemingly geared towards the fashion trend of wearing pink and other summery, lighter colors but also can embody an attitude of being confident in one’s self. It’s a wide-ranging term but certainly an important one. That said, Barbiecore wouldn’t be right without something to sip on as one bask in their glow.

Let’s get to our drinks below, all inspired by Barbie and Barbiecore.

The drinks listed are in alphabetical order.

Bajan Soul (courtesy of Mount Gay Rum)

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Mount Gay Rum Black Barrel

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz Grenadine Syrup

0.75 oz Egg White

2 Dashes Peychaud’s Bitters

Directions:

Dry shake all the ingredients the first time. Then, shake with ice cubes. Fine strain into a chilled coupette glass.

Barbie’s Pink Paradise (Created by @afullliving via Empress 1908 Gin)

Ingredients:

2 oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin⁣ ⁣

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice ⁣ ⁣

1 oz Raspberry Syrup

2½ oz Ginger Beer⁣

Floral ice cubes (optional)

Garnishes: Edible Flowers, Chamomile & Lime Wheel

Method: Add Empress 1908 Indigo Gin, lime juice, and raspberry syrup to a mixing glass or cocktail shaker with ice and mix or shake to chill. Strain into a cocktail glass over ice, then top with ginger beer. Garnish with edible flower petals, chamomile, and a lime wheel. Enjoy!

Cherrity Starts At Home (courtesy of St-Rémy Signature)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz St-Rémy Signature Brandy

1 oz Cherry Puree

1/4 oz PX sherry

1/2 oz Sugar Cane Syrup

1 Pinch Smoked Sea Salt

1 Egg White

Directions:

Add ingredients to a shaker. Dry shake for 30 seconds without ice. Add ice and shake again until well chilled. Strain into a coupe and garnish with maraschino cherry.

Cherry Bling (courtesy of Rosa Regale)

Rosa Regale Red

Cherry Vodka of your choosing

Directions:

Mix equal parts (eyeball method) chilled Rosa Regale and cherry vodka. Pour over ice and garnish with fresh cherries.

Cosmopolitan (courtesy of Bayou Rum)

Ingredients:

2 ounces of Bayou White Rum

1-ounce cranberry juice

1/2 ounce quality orange liqueur

1/2 ounce fresh squeezed lime juice

Method: In a cocktail shaker add all ingredients. Top with cubed ice and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Add a lime wheel or lime wedge for a tart addition or an orange for a slightly sweeter take.

French Marg (courtesy of Prospero Tequila)

Ingredients:

1oz Prospero Blanco

1oz Chambord

2oz Grapefruit Juice

Method: Shake all ingredients and pour

Gin-erally Speaking (courtesy of Catbird, Dallas)

1.5oz Bombay Sapphire

0.75oz Cointreau

0.75oz lemon juice

0.5oz Blackberry syrup

0.25oz Ginger Syrup*

2oz Soda

Combine 1 cup fresh blackberries with 2 cups water and 2 cups sugar in a pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and let simmer for 20-30 minutes. Strain out blackberries, bottle, and let cool before using.

Ginger Syrup Recipe:

In a blender, combine 2 cups of water with 1 cup fresh ginger and blend until smooth. Add to a pot with 2 cups sugar and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 20-30 min. Strain, bottle, and let cool before using.

Combine all ingredients in a mixing tin, add ice and shake. Strain into Collins glass with Collins spear and top with soda. Garnish with blackberry pick.

Lady Love (courtesy of Tequila Bribón)

Ingredients:

1.25 oz of Tequila Bribón Blanco

.5 oz of Bauchant Orange Liqueur

1 oz of cranberry juice

.75 oz of lime juice

.5 0z of simple syrup

1 dash of orange bitters

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake. Pour the entire contents into a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Libélula Rosa: My Pink Dragonfly (courtesy of Novo Fogo)

1 1/2 oz Novo Fogo Bar Strength Cachaça

2 oz red wine

2 oz white wine

1 oz caramelized spiced honey scrap syrup

6 soured watermelon juice ice cubes

2 dash orange bitters

Preparation: Blend all ingredients together until smooth and pour into a chilled stemmed glass.

Caramelized spiced honey scrap syrup: Bring 1 cup of honey and 0.25 cup of water to boil. Add spices, such as cinnamon sticks, cloves, dried hibiscus buds, dried orange peels, and ginger peelings, and simmer for 20 minutes. Cool before blending.

Soured watermelon juice ice cubes: Freeze watermelon juice with a small sprinkle of powdered citric acid in ice cube trays and freeze until hard.

Malibu Barbarita (courtesy of Dulce Vida Tequila)

Ingredients:

2 oz Dulce Vida Blanco Tequila

.75 oz Kiwi & Dragonfruit Cordial

Fever-Tree Elderflower Tonic water

Garnishes: Dehydrated Dragonfruit and Kiwi

Directions: In a Collins glass, pour tequila and cordial. Stir to combine before adding ice and then topping with the tonic water. Stir again softly to bring everything together. Garnish with a dehydrated dragonfruit and kiwi using a clothespin on the side of the glass.

To make the kiwi & dragonfruit cordial: Take 10oz of fruit puree/juice combination + 10oz white sugar and pour into a pot. Heat until completely combined and strain into a container. This will keep for a couple of weeks in the fridge!

METAXA 12 Stars Spritz (courtesy of METAXA)

Ingredients:

50 ml METAXA 12 Stars

100 ml Rose Sparkling Wine

10 ml Honey

10 ml Tonic

Pinch of Salt

Garnish: Orange Peel

Garnish: Mint Leaves

Directions:

Build all ingredients over ice in a large wine glass. Stir gently as not to lose any of the bubbles. Garnish with an orange peel and sprig of mint

Pink Lady Cocktail (courtesy of Cointreau)

Ingredients:

0.75 oz Cointreau

0.72 oz Fresh Lime Juice

2 oz Sparkling Wine (Crémant De Loire)

3 Whole Strawberries

2 oz Vodka

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a shaker and muddle. Add ice and shake. Strain into a chilled coupe cocktail glass. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with lime twist

Pink Margarita (courtesy of Cointreau)

Ingredients:

1 oz Cointreau

2 oz Tequila

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 Top Grapefruit Soda

Directions:

Add all ingredients except the soda in a shaker. Strain and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Top with soda. Garnish with a grapefruit twist.

Pinky Ring (courtesy of Monarch Restaurant, Dallas)

Vodka of choice

Strawberry syrup

Coconut water

Lemon juice

Top with Topo Chico

P*rnstar Martini (courtesy of LG’s Bar & Kitchen, Chicago)

1.5 oz Absolut Vanilla

1.5 oz Passoa liqueur

0.5 oz passion fruit puree

0.5 oz lime juice

Shaken served up in a martini glass

Garnish: Blood orange wheel and a drinking buddy.

Proper Peaches (courtesy of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey)

Ingredients:

2 parts Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

1/2 part simple syrup

1 peach, diced

3-4 mint leaves

Splash of soda water

Directions: Muddle peaches, simple syrup & mint leaves in a shaker. Add Proper No. Twelve and fill shaker with ice. Strain into rocks glass over fresh ice. Top with a splash of soda water. Garnish with mint leaves and a peach slice.

Rhubarb & Ginger Martini (courtesy of Edinburgh Gin)

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb & Ginger Gin

1/2 oz Dry Vermouth

Garnish: Lemon peel

Method: Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice. Stir for 15-20 seconds and strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon peel.

Rosemary and Blackberry Collins (courtesy of Tulchan Gin)

Ingredients:

2 parts Tulchan Gin

1 part Rosemary syrup*

3 blackberries

1 part fresh lemon juice

*Homemade rosemary syrup (sugar/water/rosemary 1 part each over low heat until syrupy and let cool)

Method: Build all in a tall glass with ice, stir and top with soda.

Rose and Raspberry Fizz (courtesy of Glendalough Distillery)

1 1/2 oz Glendalough Rose Gin

1/2 oz Raspberry Syrup

1/2 oz Aperol

1 1/2 oz Soda Water

METHOD: Shake all ingredients (except soda) with ice. Strain into a tall ice filled glass. Add the soda, then garnish with a raspberry and a freshly torn and slapped sprig of mint.

Strawberry Slushie (courtesy of Sorel)

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Sorel Liqueur

0.5 oz dark rum

1 oz simple syrup

0.5 oz lime juice

8 frozen strawberries

Mint

Method: Blend until smooth, garnish with fresh mint

The Catbird (courtesy of Catbird)

Ingredients:

1.5oz Tequila Ocho Reposado

0.75oz Aperol

0.75oz Lemon juice

0.25oz simple syrup

Grapefruit Foam Recipe:

In a whipped cream canister, combine 5oz pineapple juice, 5oz Grapefruit juice, 2 egg whites, and 2oz simple. Shake to incorporate and charge with NO2. Let settle in the fridge for 20 min before use.

Combine all ingredients in a mixing tin, add ice, and shake to incorporate. Strain into a coupe glass and top with grapefruit foam. Garnish with lime zest and/or dehydrated lime wheel.

Velvet Strawberry (courtesy of Disaronno)

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Disaronno Velvet

1 oz Vodka

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

2 oz Strawberry Puree

Garnish: 2 sliced strawberries on a pick

Directions: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake and strain over crushed ice in a highball glass. Garnish with 2 sliced strawberries on a pick.

Watermelon Flecharita (courtesy of Flecha Azul Tequila)

1 1/2 oz Flecha Azul Blanco

1 oz Agave Syrup

1/2 oz Lime Juice

4 oz Watermelon Cubes (Remove Seeds)

Chamoy and Tajin Rim

Watermelon Garnish

Directions: Combine Flecha Azul Blanco, agave syrup, lime juice, and watermelon cubs in a shaker with ice and shake. Strain into a Chamoy and Tajin-rimmed rocks glass over one large ice cube. Garnish with a watermelon slice.

—

Photo: Elena Medoks / Getty

Big Kids Only: Surround Yourself With Barbiecore With These Summertime Sips was originally published on cassiuslife.com