We’re glad to hear that Morgan Freeman is on the mend after a contagious virus forced him to skip a media tour, TMZ reports.
TMZ stated that the 86-year-old actor was forced to cancel a UK trip after he came down with a fever and according to his rep, doctors told him he was contagious.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
The 86-year-old actor was scheduled to do a media tour to promote the new Taylor Sheridan show, “Special Ops: Lioness.”
Additionally, he was also supposed to appear with his costars on the BBC program, “The One Show”
However, reports stat that Morgan is doing fine now, and he’s no longer contagious.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Morgan Freeman Is Not Here For “Black History Month” Or Being Called “African American,” Calls It Insulting
Morgan Freeman’s Critique Of “Black History Month” And “African American” As Terms Sparks Debate
Contagious Virus Forces Morgan Freeman To Skip Media Tour was originally published on magicbaltimore.com
-
Ayesha Curry Sells Wine Brand for $20M: “We Dedicate Its Future To Fearless Women”
-
30 Shot, 2 Killed, In South Baltimore Mass Shooting
-
DC Young Fly Says God & His Children Are Keeping Him Positive In Wake Of Jacky Oh's Passing
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
List: Where To Watch Fourth Of July Fireworks In Baltimore Area
-
Marjorie And Steve Harvey Celebrate Their Anniversary In Style
-
40 Rappers With Lil Or Young In Their Name (PHOTOS)