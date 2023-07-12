Here’s How You Could Receive A Free Chromebook Through The Baltimore County Public Library

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore County Public Library is set to offer Chromebook Laptops to eligible families.

One laptop is available per Baltimore County household where the person is 18 or older to the following eligible households:

Child receives free or reduced lunches at Baltimore County Public Schools

Federal Housing Benefits

Federal Pell Grant

Income below the 200 percent Federal Poverty Level

Medicaid

SNAP

SSI

Veteran’s Pension or Survivor Benefits

WIC

The library system is giving the laptops out during 19 events between July and November. For more information on those events, click here.

“Libraries of the 21st century are community connectors, and that includes connecting Baltimore County families with the tools needed to succeed,” the library system said in a statement. “In this case, that means providing them with Chromebooks, which are a necessity in today’s world.”

There will be 50 laptops given away at each event. Those participating will have assistance logging in to their new laptops and learn about the Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers internet to those eligible at a discounted rate.

