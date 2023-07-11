EYYUHH: Gunna Earns First Solo Top 10 Despite Critics Saying His Career Was Over Following Plea Deal

Gunna is clearly still winning despite what internet critics had to say.
Billboard released the top 10 on the Hot 100 chart for this week and shows Gunna’s latest album single “Fukumean” landed at number eight.
It is his first top 10 hit as a solo artist.
Although Gunna’s been quiet on social media since his release, he is having the last laugh it seems and his still living the good life.
The visuals prove he ain’t missing out!
Check it out below:
