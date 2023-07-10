Tina Knowles-Lawson’s LA Home Robbed of $1M

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Protect Mama Knowles! Beyonce’s mama to be exact, as she is the latest victim of a string of celebrity home invasions and robberies in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, burglars broke into the home that Tina and her husband Richard share together. Thankfully, the couple was not home at the time of the robbery, but when someone from Tina’s team went to check on the house, they realized that someone had stolen an entire safe filled with cash and jewelry valued at $1M.

According to reports, no leads nor arrests have been made, and it’s unclear how the burglars gained access to the home. However, authorities are talking with neighbors and reviewing evidence. Back in April, a man was arrested for throwing rocks at Tina’s house and damaging her mailbox, but police aren’t certain that the two situations are related.