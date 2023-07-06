Faith Evans and Stevie J Finalize Divorce

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

After a three year-long battle, Faith Evans and Stevie J. have officially called it quits.

According to reports, Faith Evans informed the court on July 3 that she has “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic support partnership rights, including support.”

Little details have been released on the specifics of the agreement, but it reportedly includes spousal support and attorney fees for Stevie J.

Faith and Stevie J. married on July 17, 2018 and separated about three years after that in October of 2021. They then filed for divorce that following November. They briefly reconciled before breaking up again in 2022.