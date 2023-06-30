Report: Woman’s Body Pulled From Water In Fells Point

Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman’s body was pulled from the water Thursday near Baltimore’s Fells Point.
Officers were called to the 900 block of Fell Street. There, they found a dead, unidentified body in the water.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has taken the body and will attempt to identify the woman.
Homicide detectives have assumed control and anyone who has information about the unidentified female should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
