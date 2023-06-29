In Just One Day 38 Cars Reported Stolen In Baltimore City

While carjacking’s in Baltimore City are down, car thefts have increased by more the 100 percent per the police department. In just one day this week, 38 cars were reported stolen in Baltimore City. Hyundai Sonatas and Elantras were the most popular models stolen. Of course most of us have seen the viral videos on Tik Tok that shows how to steal models of Hyundai and Kia vehicles, so they have been the biggest targets.
