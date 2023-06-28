Recreational Use Of Marijuana Will Officially Be Legal In Maryland This Weekend

It’s been a long journey but recreational use of marijuana will finally be legal this weekend in Maryland! As of midnight on July 1, 2023, Maryland will be the 20th state, to have legalized marijuana. This is of course not for everyone, adults ages 21 and older will be able to legally possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis. This comes after Maryland voters legalized recreational marijuana with the passage of Question 4, a state referendum that was approved with nearly two-thirds of the vote.
-
Former ‘RHOP’ Monique Samuels Files for Divorce from Chris Samuels
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Scottie Pippen Must Pay Ex-Wife Larsa Pippen Half of NBA Retirement Fund [WATCH]
-
Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Used Bidet Being Auctioned On eBay
-
YK Osiris Receives Backlash For Trying To Forcefully Kiss Sukihana [REACTIONS]
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Red Carpet Rundown: 15 Unforgettable BET Award Red Carpet Looks
-
Ray Lewis' Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies At 28