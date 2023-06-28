Listen Live
Recreational Use Of Marijuana Will Officially Be Legal In Maryland This Weekend

Published on June 28, 2023

It’s been a long journey but recreational use of marijuana will finally be legal this weekend in Maryland! As of midnight on July 1, 2023, Maryland will be the 20th state, to have legalized marijuana. This is of course not for everyone, adults ages 21 and older will be able to legally possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis. This comes after Maryland voters legalized recreational marijuana with the passage of Question 4, a state referendum that was approved with nearly two-thirds of the vote.

