Ray Lewis Holds Private Funeral Service for Late Son

NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and his family held a private homegoing service for his son, Ray Lewis III, in Florida at Calvary Orlando Church over the weekend.

Lewis III passed away earlier this month at the age of 28, and according to reports, the cause of death has been ruled as an accidental overdose. After responding to a medical emergency call, authorities found Lewis III unresponsive as one friend was performing CPR and another was screaming for Narcan medication, an emergency treatment that reverses opioid overdoses.

A used needle was found at the scene, as well as a small plastic bag inside an empty beer can. A blue pill was also found next to Lewis III’s body, which has been unofficially identified as Alprazolam, a drug commonly found in Xanax.

Ray Lewis delivered a heart-felt eulogy at his son’s funeral, telling the congregation about a dream where his son excitedly told his grandmother about becoming an angel.

“We will see you again,” said Lewis.

We continue to pray and send condolences to him and his family.