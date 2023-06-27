Popular banking alternative Cash App is currently investigating a major glitch in their operations that are causing their customers to be double-charged for their transactions.

As reported by USA Today, Cash App’s in-app and phone support system were also down on Monday as users were looking for answers.

Users took to social media to vent their frustrations, with some business owners trying to reach Cash App support on their customers’ behalf.

In a statement posted on their website Tuesday, the mobile payment service confirmed the glitch:

“We recently discovered a technical issue that led to some customers getting charged double the amount for certain Cash Card transactions.

“We’re fixing the problem and will refund any amount that was incorrectly charged. Your cash balance will now show that you’ve been refunded, but it may take up to 24 hours for activity and receipts to be updated.”

The statement adds: “We know situations like these can be frustrating, and we’re sorry for the difficulty this may have caused. We’re dedicated to protecting every account and transaction on Cash App, and we’re always working to improve the experience.”

Cash App Investigates “Double Charging” Glitch was originally published on hiphopnc.com