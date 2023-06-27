Popular banking alternative Cash App is currently investigating a major glitch in their operations that are causing their customers to be double-charged for their transactions.
As reported by USA Today, Cash App’s in-app and phone support system were also down on Monday as users were looking for answers.
Users took to social media to vent their frustrations, with some business owners trying to reach Cash App support on their customers’ behalf.
In a statement posted on their website Tuesday, the mobile payment service confirmed the glitch:
“We recently discovered a technical issue that led to some customers getting charged double the amount for certain Cash Card transactions.
“We’re fixing the problem and will refund any amount that was incorrectly charged. Your cash balance will now show that you’ve been refunded, but it may take up to 24 hours for activity and receipts to be updated.”
The statement adds: “We know situations like these can be frustrating, and we’re sorry for the difficulty this may have caused. We’re dedicated to protecting every account and transaction on Cash App, and we’re always working to improve the experience.”
Cash App Investigates “Double Charging” Glitch was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Former ‘RHOP’ Monique Samuels Files for Divorce from Chris Samuels
-
Scottie Pippen Must Pay Ex-Wife Larsa Pippen Half of NBA Retirement Fund [WATCH]
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Used Bidet Being Auctioned On eBay
-
YK Osiris Receives Backlash For Trying To Forcefully Kiss Sukihana [REACTIONS]
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Red Carpet Rundown: 15 Unforgettable BET Award Red Carpet Looks
-
Ray Lewis' Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies At 28