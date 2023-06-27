First Full Supermoon Of 2023 Will Take Place In July

Get ready, the next full moon will be the first full supermoon of 2023. The Buck Supermoon will appear on July 2 and 3 and will appear brighter than the average full moon. To be exact Supermoons are 16% brighter than an average moon. The average full moon is 238,900 miles from Earth and Supermoons are slightly closer, the Buck Supermoon will be 224,895. The Buck Supermoon will reach its peak illumination at 7:39 a.m. ET on Monday, July 3, according to the almanac.
-
Former ‘RHOP’ Monique Samuels Files for Divorce from Chris Samuels
-
Scottie Pippen Must Pay Ex-Wife Larsa Pippen Half of NBA Retirement Fund [WATCH]
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Used Bidet Being Auctioned On eBay
-
YK Osiris Receives Backlash For Trying To Forcefully Kiss Sukihana [REACTIONS]
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Ray Lewis' Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies At 28
-
Everything That Happened At Baltimore AFRAM 2023!