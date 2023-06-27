Preggo or Nah? Trina’s Rep Responds To Pregnancy Rumors

Rapper Trina has been on pregnancy watch after her recent performance at the BET Awards. Fans immediately were focused on her belly which looked like it could of been a baby baking or maybe it was just a burger baby… Well her rep responded to the rumors and said she isn’t preggo and Trina done said to move on!
TMZ reports,
“She is not pregnant despite fans’ speculation following her performance at the BET Awards. Just like any other woman, her weight fluctuates. She is asking for fans to just move on from this.”
