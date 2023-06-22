United Airlines Workers Allegedly Steal Weed from Luggage

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Apparently, TSA and Customs aren’t the only things you need to be worried about if you plan on transporting marijuana through the air.

According to federal agents, United Airlines workers in San Fransisco allegedly made $10,000 a week stealing weed from luggage. Cargo agents at the international airport are accused or orchestrating a years-long scheme to steal the drug from departing passengers since 2020.

The two men in charge have been named as Joel Lamont Dunn and Adrian Webb, who allegedly involved other agents, one of who became an informant after Dunn approached them to “assist.” The scammers are said to have paid this person $2,000 in cash per shift, sometimes more.

Dunn and Webb have been charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and released on a $75,000 and $50,000 bail respectively.