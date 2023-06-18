Cheers To Dad: Check Out Our 2023 Father’s Day Drinks Roundup

This weekend, Father’s Day is in full swing and we think Dad deserves a drink to go along with whatever meals he’s going to enjoy on his special day. To offer assistance, we’ve put together a selection of cocktails, beers, wines, and ready-to-drink options below.
Father’s Day can be whatever Dad wants it to be but there is nothing quite like a great-tasting beverage while the fathers and father figures in your lives take the day in. Among this group are some of our favorite brands grouped together by categories with lots of variety of all dads who imbibe. Enjoy.
Mix One Up For Pops
Malibu Peaches and Coco Cream
Ingredients:
1 Part Malibu Peach
1 1/2 Parts Pineapple Juice
1/2 Part Coconut Cream
(Optional: Peach wedges or candy peach rings for garnish!)
How to mix:
Add Malibu Peach, pineapple juice, and coconut cream to a blender. Once blended, pour into glass, garnish as preferred and enjoy!
Kahlúa Ginger Beer Brew
Ingredients:
1 Part Kahlúa
1 Part Tequila
1 Part Cold Brew
2 Parts Ginger Beer
1 Twist Lemon
How to mix:
Fill a highball glass with ice cubes, add all ingredients, garnish with lemon twist.
Absolut Mandrin Punch
Ingredients:
1 1/2 Parts Absolut Mandrin
2 1/2 Parts Ginger Ale
1 1/2 Parts Pineapple Juice
1 Wedge Lemon
1 Wedge Lime
How to mix:
Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Garnish with a lemon wedge and a lime wedge.
Jameson Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
2 Parts Jameson Black Barrel
1 Dashes Angostura Bitters
2 Dashes Orange Bitters
2 Dashes Simple Syrup
1 Spiral Orange
Ice Cubes
How to mix: Fill a glass with ice. Add Jameson Black Barrel. Angostura Bitters, Orange Bitters, Simple Syrup. Stir until ice cold. Garnish with orange spiral.
Tawny Cucumber Spritz (created in partnership with Ivy Mix)
Ingredients:
2 oz Sandeman Tawny 10 YO
1/2 oz Cucumber Simple (1 cup diced cucumber + 1/2 cup sugar + 1/2 cup water blended until integrated)
1/2 oz Lemon
1 Sprig Tarragon
Method:
Shake and strain into a Collins and top with club soda. Garnish with a cucumber ribbon and a tarragon sprig
The Rose Nest
Ingredients:
1 1/2 Parts Redbreast 12
1/2 Part Lillet Rose
1/4 Part 2:1 Sugar Syrup
Tonic Water (Clementine)
Method:
Add Redbreast 12, Lillet and sugar syrup into a spritz glass. Fill with ice and stir. Add tonic water. Top up your ice and garnish with a long grapefruit zest and mint.
Bourbon Tea Party
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. bourbon or whiskey of your choice
1 tsp sugar
1/4 of a lemon
4 oz. of Spindrift Half and Half
Directions:
Add sugar and bourbon to a glass. Stir until sugar dissolves. Squeeze in the fresh lemon and add ice. Top it off with Half & Half and add a lemon wedge for garnish. Enjoy!
1862 Margarita
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz Tequila Cazadores Blanco
1/2 oz St-German elderflower liqueur
1/2 oz agave nectar
3/4 oz fresh lime juice
Bama Boulevardier
Ingredients:
1 1/2 Clyde May’s Special Reserve Bourbon
1 Oz Amaro
1 Oz Sweet vermouth
Stir until chilled in mixing glass. Strain into low-ball or rocks glass over ice. Garnish with orange twist.
Camille Vidal‘s “Mood Up Spritz” Cocktail
Ingredients:
1 oz. Próspero Reposado
1 oz. Hibiscus tea
.6 oz. Raspberry syrup
Top with Blood Orange Bitters Kefir Water
Method:
Pour each ingredient into a wine glass, with each ingredient building on the next. Stir drink two times and then garnish with two slices of blood orange, a sprig of rosemary and a raspberry.
Mayan Summer Cocktail (created by Alex Valencia)
Ingredients:
.75 LEMON JUICE
.75oz ELDER FLOWER LIQUOR
.50 oz PINEAPPLE JUICE
2 SAGE LEAVES
METHOD:
Add all the ingredients into a shaker and shake it for about 5 seconds. Pour into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a sage leaf on top.
Louisiana Negroni
INGREDIENTS
1 part Bayou® Reserve Rum
1 part Campari
1 part sweet vermouth
DIRECTIONS
Stir ingredients over ice, strain into chilled cocktail glass, garnish with orange peel.
Disaronno Fizzz
INGREDIENTS
1.5 oz Disaronno
5 oz Soda or Sparkling Water
Fresh lemon juice
METHOD
Pour Disaronno over ice, add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and top up with soda water. Stir and garnish with lemon zest.
ANCHO PINEAPPLE SODA
INGREDIENTS:
1.5 parts SKYY INFUSIONS® PINEAPPLE
0.5 part Ancho Reyes® Original
1 part pineapple juice
3 parts soda water
PREPARATION:
Add first three ingredients to an ice-filled highball glass.
Top with soda water and garnish with pineapple slice
ESPOLÓN OLD FASHIONED
INGREDIENTS:
2 oz Espolón Añejo
0.5 oz agave syrup (or simple syrup)
2 dashes of bitters
RECIPE:
Combine ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice and stir until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over a large block of fresh ice.
MONTELOBOS PADRE LOBO
INGREDIENTS:
1.5 oz Mezcal Montelobos Tobala
.75 oz Ancho Reyes
.75 oz Cynar
1.5 oz Tonic
RECIPE:
Mix ingredients and serve in an old fashioned glass. Garnish with lemon wedge.
LALO SPARKLING BLOODY MARIA (serves 2)
INGREDIENTS:
4 oz LALO Tequila
5 oz tomato juice
1.5 oz lime juice
0.25 oz Worcestershire Sauce
0.25 oz Tabasco
0.25 oz Soy sauce
Celery salt to taste
Sparkling water to taste
Celery for garnish
RECIPE:
Mix the tomato juice, lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco, soy sauce and celery salt. Add ice, LALO Tequila and Bloody Mary mix in a glass and top with sparkling water. Add celery as garnish. Salud!
Marion’s Lucky 43 (created by Marion Miami)
1.5 oz Woodinville bourbon
0.5 oz Licor 43
0.5 oz pineapple gum syrup
3 dashes chocolate bitters
Directions: Combine all ingredients into a shaker and stir. Shake and pour into an old fashioned glass with black tea ice.
Giselle Miami’s Rare Sight
2 oz Angel’s Envy Bourbon
½ oz Brown Sugar Syrup
½ oz Coffee Liqueur
6 Dashes Orange Bitters
Directions: Build all ingredients in a large mixing glass and stir together well. In a separate rocks glass, serve stirred contents into the glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange peel clipped to the side of the glass with 2 flower petals in glass.
CATCH’s Meatpacking Manhattan
1.25 oz Rye Whiskey
1 oz Lillet Blanc
.75 oz Santa Theresa 1796 Rum
.25 oz Ferrand Dry Curacao
.25 oz Ratafia Cherry Liqueur
.25 oz Cynar
Directions: Add all ingredients to a mixing glass and top with ice. Stir until well chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Express an orange twist over the drink and use as garnish.
La Fete du Rose’s St. Tropez Smash
0.75 ounces of La Fête du Rosé
1.3 ounces of dry gin
0.3 ounces of lemon juice
0.3 ounces of simple syrup
1 ounce of silver tequila
4 mint leaves
Directions: Add all ingredients to a small metal shaker tin. Fill with ice cubes to the top, close the shaker, and shake hands for 10 seconds. Double strain into a chilled rocks glass over a block of ice. Garnish with mint leaves.
The Wolf (sold at Standard Wormwood Distillery, Brooklyn, NY)
Ingredients:
Standard Wormwood Amaro
Standard Wormwood Rye
House Black Cardamom Bitters
Directions:
In a mixing glass, add 2 oz. of Standard Wormwood Rye. Add 1 oz. of Standard Wormwood Amaro. Add 2 dashes of House Black Cardamom Bitters. Fill the mixing glass with ice and stir for about 20-30 seconds. Strain the mixture into a rocks glass, filled with a large ice cube preferably. Garnish – Express an orange peel and place around the ice cube.
Blue Collar (served at The Gem, Bolton Landing, NY)
2 oz. Rye
.5 oz. Carpano Antica
.25 oz. Bigallet China-China amaro
.25 oz. Maraschino liqueur
2 dashes of orange bitters
Directions: Stir with cracked ice, and strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a lemon twist.
Jaguar Nap #2 (image credit Matty Clark, General Manager Dutch Kills, Queens, NY — one of our favorite bars!)
2 oz Mezcal (Espadin)
3/4 oz Simple syrup
1oz lime
2 raspberries
2 cucumber slices
1 dash Scrappy’s firewater bitters
Directions: Build in a cocktail shaker. Shake with ice and strain into a coupe or serve over rocks. Garnish with cucumber (or cucumber and raspberry if you’re feeling fancy).
Double Cask Highball
Ingredient:
2 parts Aberlour 12 Year
Splash of soda water
Orange peel garnish
The Reserved Manhattan
Ingredients
2 ounces of Jefferson’s Reserve
1 ounce sweet vermouth
2 dashes Angostura bitters
1 dash orange bitters
Directions:
Add all the bourbon, sweet vermouth and both bitters to a mixing glass with ice, and stir until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a brandied cherry.
Sorel Strawberry Slushie
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Sorel
0.5 oz dark rum
1 oz simple syrup
0.5 oz lime juice
8 frozen strawberries
Mint
Method: Blend until smooth, garnish with fresh mint
Flying Peach Old Fashioned
Ingredients
1.5 parts Redbreast 12
1.5 parts creme de peach
2 dashes of simple syrup
1 dash of Peychaud bitters
2 dashes of orange bitters
How to Make
Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Fill rocks glass with freshly cubed ice, strain into rocks glass. Garnish with orange zest.
Classic Man Sour
2 parts Martell Blue Swift
1 part honey syrup
1 part lemon juice
Serve in a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with lemon twist.
The Villonaire
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Villon French Liqueur
1.5 oz Bumbu Crème
Method:
In a cocktail shaker combine ice, Villon, and Bumbu Crème. Shake and strain into a snifter or rocks glass with fresh ice. Option to garnish with a cinnamon stick.
Apple Lemonade
12 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple
32 oz lemonade
Mix in pitcher for group serve
Directions: Fill a pitcher with ice. Add Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple and lemonade. Stir and enjoy with a group!
Cierto Añejo Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
2 oz. Cierto Tequila Private Collection Añejo
¼ oz. Blue Agave Nectar
¼ oz. Orange Curacao
2 dashes Aromatic Bitters
Method: Add all ingredients into a mixing glass and stir with ice until slightly chilled. Strain into a rocks glass with ice and garnish with an orange peel.
The Ancer
2 oz Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila
1/2 oz freshly squeezed lime
1/2 oz freshly squeezed grapefruit juice
Directions: Mix and top off with Topo Chico
Dos Fashioned
1 oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal
1/4 oz Maple Syrup
1oz. Bourbon
2 Dashes Orange Bitters
4 Dashes Angostura Bitters
Directions: In a mixing glass, add all ingredients. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with an orange wedge and cherry. Enjoy!
Filthy Fords Martini
1 1/2 oz Fords London Dry Gin
1/2 oz Filthy Olive Brine
Filthy Blue Cheese Olive
Method: Combine Fords London Dry Gin and Filthy Olive Brine in a cocktail shaker. Shake or stir – your preference! Pour into your favorite martini glass and garnish with Filthy Blue Cheese Olive(s).
Sunny Sunrise
2 oz Sunny Vodka
4 oz orange juice
3/4 oz grenadine syrup
Orange slice for garnish
Directions: First, stir together the Sunny Vodka and orange juice with ice in a glass. Pour in the grenadine and let it settle to the bottom. Cheers and enjoy!
Mercer + Prince + Ginger
2 oz. Mercer + Prince
Fill w/ Spicy Ginger Beer
Directions: Add ingredients into a Collins glass gently stir together to combine/chill. Garnish with lemon or orange peel.
The Moneymaker
0.75 oz Lime Juice
0.5 oz Grapefruit Juice
0.5 oz Hot Honey Syrup (2 Parts Mike’s Hot Honey + 1 Part Water)
2 oz Grapefruit Soda
Directions: Rock Tajin around rim of Collins glass. In a cocktail shaker, add Gran Coramino Cristalino, lime juice, grapefruit juice, and hot honey syrup. Add fresh ice, then shake and strain into Collins glass over fresh ice. Top with grapefruit soda. Garnish with grapefruit slice
Flora Adora Honeysuckle
By Mattias Horseman, Hendrick’s West Coast Ambassador
Ingredients:
2 Parts Hendrick’s Flora Adora
1 Part Lime Juice
1 Part Wildflower Honey Syrup
8 Mint Leaves
Cucumber Spear and Edible Flowers to Garnish
Method: Add cucumber and mint to a shaker and muddle well. Add remaining ingredients and shake with ice. Fine strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a cucumber spear and edible flower.
Blue Bramble
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Smirnoff Blue Raspberry Lemonade
.5 oz Lime juice
.5 oz Simple syrup
4 blackberries
Glass: Rocks
Garnish: Mint / Berries
Directions: Prepare by muddling berries in a rocks glass, add crushed ice. Add remaining ingredients in a shaker with a little bit of crushed ice. Shake and strain into prepared glass and garnish.
Salted Honey Old Fashioned
By Anna Mains, Monkey Shoulder Brand Ambassador
Ingredients:
2 parts Monkey Shoulder
1/2 part honey syrup
3 dashes angostura bitters
1 strip orange peel
Method:
Combine ice and ingredients in mixing glass. Stir for 15 seconds. Strain over fresh ice in DOF/Rocks glass. Garnish with orange peel.
Shave & A Haircut
Ingredients:
1 part Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
2 parts cola (chilled)
4 parts stout or porter
Method:
Add Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and cola to a tumbler.
Top with stout or porter.
Rye(se) up
By Nicholas Rose, Hudson Whiskey’s Distillery Bartender
Ingredients:
1.5oz Hudson Whiskey Do the Rye Thing
3/4oz Dolin Blanc Vermouth De Chambery
.5oz Suze
Method:
Add all the ingredients into a mixing glass with ice, and stir until well-chilled. Strain into an old-fashioned glass filled with a big ice cube. Garnish with a flamed orange peel.
When Birds Do Sing
Created by The Balvenie Ambassador Naomi Leslie
Ingredients:
2 parts The Balvenie Sweet Toast of American Oak 12 Year
1/2 part Lillet Blanc Aperitif
3/4 part Simple Syrup
3/4 part Fresh Lemon Juice
4 dashes Grapefruit Bitters
The Glenfiddich Highland Cooler
Created by Glenfiddich
Ingredients:
1 part Glenfiddich 14-Year-Old Bourbon Barrel Reserve
5 parts Watermelon Juice
Garnish: Watermelon & Mint
Method: Simply cool the juice (pureed fruit) of a ripe, seedless watermelon, and mix it five to one with Glenfiddich 14 Year Bourbon Barrel Reserve. Pour into a highball or rocks glass and garnish with a small watermelon wedge and some mint.
Select Highball
Ingredients:
2 Parts Milagro Select Reposado
½ Part Fresh Lemon Juice
4 Parts Sparkling Water
Lemon Confetti
Method: Pour all ingredients into a highball glass with one ice spear. Stir and garnish with lemon confetti. Dads Love Wine Too
Archery Summit Dundee Hills Pinot Noir
Jackson Estate Hawkeye Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon
Pine Ridge Vineyards 2021 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
Drinks For Dads Who Don’t Want To Overthink It
Via Carota Craft Cocktails Bourbon Set
Margs
We got this Father’s Day guide out at the last minute due to dwindling bandwidth and dad duties. Our apologies.
Thanks for your patience and stay tuned for our upcoming 4th Of July roundup!
Happy Father’s Day!
—
Photo: Getty
Cheers To Dad: Check Out Our 2023 Father’s Day Drinks Roundup was originally published on cassiuslife.com
-
Jacky Oh Funeral Details Revealed As DC Young Fly Mourns ‘The Queen Of My Children’
-
Blueface Arrested In Vegas For Alleged Involvement In Robbery
-
Joseline Hernandez Gets Her Own TKO On Former “Cabaret” Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
Two Killed In I-95 Crash
-
DC Young Fly Thanks Fans, Asks For Privacy In Wake Of Partner Jacky Oh’s Death
-
Additional Details Emerge Regarding ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star Jacky Oh’s Death
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
YK Osiris Receives Backlash For Trying To Forcefully Kiss Sukihana [REACTIONS]