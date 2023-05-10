Baltimore Ravens To Travel To London To Face Tennessee Titans

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Flock, get your passports ready because the Baltimore Ravens are headed back overseas!

The NFL announced Wednesday morning that the Ravens will be traveling to London to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It will be the Ravens’ second international game in franchise history. Back in 2017, they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars at London’s Wembley Stadium.

“We look forward to taking on the Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,” Ravens President Sashi Brown stated. “It’s exciting to witness and play a role in the NFL’s rise in popularity across the globe. This is an incredible opportunity to play in front of and connect with Ravens fans in the United Kingdom and throughout Europe.”

"The excitement we saw from Ravens fans – both local and international – prior to our last game in London was remarkable," Ravens Senior Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs added. "Our fanbase continues to expand world-wide, particularly in the U.K., where we've seen tremendous support and engagement. A return to London not only benefits the overall growth of the NFL, but also our ability to create new touchpoints for Ravens fans who are accustomed to cheering us on from afar."

