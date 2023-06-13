Baltimore Hip Hop & Fish Closed Due To Rodent & Insect Infestation

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Baltimore City Health Department announced that a Baltimore Hip Hop Fish and Chicken restaurant was forced to close its doors due to unsanitary conditions.

The restaurant, located at 1407 E. Cold Spring Lane, has “unsanitary conditions, rodent, and insect infestation.”

The health department said the restaurant must correct all violations and pass inspection for it to reopen

