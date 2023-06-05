Baltimore Restaurant Closed Over Rodent Infestation

Baltimore restaurant Blackwall Hitch was shut down Thursday by the city’s health department, following a food bloggers (Chloe Lynn) video showing several mice inside the restaurant. In the video you can see there are mice just running around and the blogger said,
“So we went to Blackwall Hitch in Baltimore and within 10 minutes of sitting down, I saw like five, six mice, “Not the waiter asked if we wanna move tables. Move tables? I wanna leave and I am leaving.”
The Baltimore City Health Department said in a tweet that Blackwall Hitch was closed for a rodent infestation. The department said the restaurant needs to “correct all violations” and pass a reinspection before it can reopen.
