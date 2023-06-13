YFN Lucci Rejects Plea Deal in RICO Case, Prepares for Trial

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Things continue to unfold in the RICO case against Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci, and he has officially rejected a plea deal from prosecutors.

YFN Lucci is currently in the Fulton County Jail awaiting a trial date, after being accused of being the driver in a drive-by shooting in Atlanta in December of 2020. After being arrested, he was charged with murder, aggravated assault, unlawful for a person employed by/associated with a criminal street gang to conduct/participate in a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Following those charges, YFN Lucci and 12 other individuals were hit with more than 100 counts. under the RICO Act.

Prosecutors offered the rapper s 20-year sentence plea deal, in which he would have to serve 17 of those years. The catch? Confess to felony murder, racketeering, aggravated assault, and other crimes. YFN Lucci’s defense team is calling this offer “absurd,” and released this statement saying:

“Despite the obstacles consistently placed in the way of [YFN Lucci’s] constitutional right to a speedy and fair trial, we continue to be ready and prepared to defend these false allegations.”

We’ll have to see how this plays out in court.