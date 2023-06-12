92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

While we are all sitting here trying to keep our edges, Chloe Bailey is snatching them with a new hairstyle she shared n social media. Known for her long flowing locs and bold hair accessories, the songstress debuted a sleek new long black wig with swooped baby hairs and smoky eye makeup to match.

With the popular Latto lyric as her caption, “rip me out the plastic, I been actin brand new,” Chloe’s post also featured an eye-popping carousel of looks from her photoshoot with Jacob Webster. Her look included a skin-tight leather pant look, a sheer fuschia dress with matching boots, and a see-through silver hooped jumpsuit.

Who is responsible for the sexy hair sorcery? Celebrity stylist Devontae Washington continues to turn heads with each crown he touches. Devontae helped nearly break the internet after posting Meg Thee Stallion’s natural curls just two months ago, and KeKe Palmer in one of her first photoshoots after becoming a mother.

Chloe’s celebrity friends and fans swarmed her comments section with love. Sis Halle Bailey dropped two heart emojis in reaction to the look alongside Latto’s “WOW” and Cardi B’s “Gag!”

While we knew it to be true, Chloe continues to show us what a powerhouse and style and hair chameleon she really is. And there is no indication that she – nor her sister – are letting up. Over the last few months, the Bailey sisters have taken over the internet, with new projects, the premiere of The Little Mermaid, and more. We are here for it.

If there is one thing that we will do as Black girls, it is to switch it up and change our look …. while looking flawless every time.

But.. for real, where are Chloe’s locs? Drop the tea sis We are loving the sleek hair and soft curl vibes. Who doesn’t want to give a lil’ Jessica Rabbit? But what kind of HD lace, edge control, and melted hairline is this?

Chloe Bailey Rocks A Sleek Wig For Photoshoot With Photog Jacob Webster was originally published on hellobeautiful.com